Nigel Farage referred to standards watchdog over undisclosed £5m gift

A Guardian investigation found that Farage received the gift in 2024 before U-turning on his decision to stand as an MP.

Nigel Farage has been referred to Parliament’s standards watchdog, after it emerged that he failed to declare a £5m gift from a party donor.

Self-proclaimed ‘man of the people’ Farage, received the donation of around £5 million from cryptocurrency billionaire Christopher Harborne in 2024, it has emerged.

A Guardian investigation found that Farage received the gift in 2024 before U-turning on his decision to stand as an MP.

In late May 2024, Farage ruled out standing as a parliamentary candidate in the upcoming general election.

Just weeks after receiving the donation from the Thailand-based crypto investor, Farage changed his mind, deciding in June 2024 that he would stand for election.

In a subsequent interview with the Telegraph, Farage confirmed that he had received the gift, saying that it was to pay for his personal security.

However, Parliamentary rules require MPs to declare any “personal benefit” they have received in the 12 months before taking office, and to do so within a month of being elected.

Tory party chair Kevin Hollinrake said Farage had been “obliged” to declare the gift and confirmed that his party had referred Reform’s leader to the standards commissioner. He said: “The Conservatives are today referring Nigel Farage to the parliamentary standards commissioner. This £5m from the crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne raises serious questions. What is Nigel Farage hiding? And why does Reform think the rules don’t apply to them? This stinks and Reform should come clean now.”

The Labour party said it appeared that Farage had broken the rules by failing to declare the gift. “It’s just the latest alarming example of Farage and his MPs believing there is one rule for them and another for everyone else,” said Anna Turley, the Labour party chair.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward