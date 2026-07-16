More than two-thirds of voters say Farage should’ve declared £5 million donation, as public turns on him

Nigel Farage has said that he wants the ‘public to be his judge’ over his financial affairs and failure to declare support and gifts properly, and yet the public aren’t on his side either.

A new poll by More in Common has found that more than two-thirds (69%) said Farage should have declared the £5 million donation he received from crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne. That figure includes 41% of Reform voters.

The Reform UK leader has been under investigation from Parliament’s standards commissioner since May over the failure to declare the donation, but quit as an MP, deciding to jump before he was pushed, and announced he would be contesting the subsequent by-election in Clacton.

Should Farage return as an MP the investigation into him will resume.

And there are calls for another probe after he did not disclose support provided by a different political ally.

It was revealed by the Times that the Reform UK leader failed to declare benefits, including staffing, security and housing, provided by long-time aide George Cottrell before he was elected as MP for Clacton in the 2024 general election.

Under parliamentary rules, new members must declare financial interests and “registrable benefits” received in the 12 months before their election, unless where the gift “could not be reasonably thought by others” to relate to their political activities.