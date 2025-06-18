Majority of Brits have a negative view of Nigel Farage, poll finds

It’s crucial that Farage continues to be held to account and is exposed for what he really stands for.

Is Nigel Farage being found out? With increased scrutiny of his party and its policies, many are beginning to realise what a disastrous impact a Reform government would have on the UK!

From unfunded spending commitments and tax cuts for the rich, to the party’s council candidates quitting within a few months, to links being exposed to the far-right, it’s not been a good few weeks for the Reform leader.

The scandals that have hit Reform UK, including the party’s chair, Zia Yusuf, quitting because he didn’t think working for a Reform government was ‘the best use of his time’, only to re-join the party’s team less than 48 hours later, have had an impact on the polls.

The latest YouGov favourability tracker shows that Farage’s net favourability score standing is now at -31, compared to -27 last month.

Three in ten Britons (30%) have a favourable opinion of Farage, while roughly twice as many (61%) have a negative view of the Reform UK leader.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward