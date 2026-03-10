British opposition to US military action in Iran grows, new YouGov poll finds

Opposition to the US-Israeli strikes on Iran has risen by 10 points

British opposition to the US military action in Iran is rising, according to new YouGov polling.

Polling carried out on 9 March found that 59% of Brits now oppose or strongly oppose the US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

This marks a 10-point increase from last week, when 49% of Britons said they opposed US military action against Iran.

On the tenth day of military action, support for the strikes on Iran has also fallen by three points, from 28% to 25% since 2 March.

Support for the US attacks is highest among Reform voters, with 57% saying they somewhat or strongly support the war.

Opposition to the war is strongest among Green, Labour and Lib Dem voters. The poll revealed that 87% of Green voters somewhat or strongly oppose the war, while 81% of Lib Dems and 76% of Labour voters are against it.

As opposition to the attacks on Iran grows, senior Reform figures appear divided on the issue, though Nigel Farage and Richard Tice have expressed support for the strikes.

Robert Jenrick MP has said that Reform would not send UK troops to join in the strikes, and that the party wants to “see the war come to an end as quickly as possible”.

By contrast, Farage said the UK “should do all we can” to help the Americans.

Asked if Reform would instruct the RAF to take part in bombing Iran, Tice said if Reform were in power “we would be helping the Americans and the Israelis in any way they saw appropriate”.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward