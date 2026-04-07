Support for Reform falls to its lowest level in over a year

Not going to plan for Nigel Farage...

It’s far from plain sailing for Nigel Farage, after a poll conducted on behalf of the Sunday Times showed that support for his party has plunged to its lowest level in over a year.

Ahead of the Scottish elections in five weeks time, a Norstat survey for the paper showed a substantial decline in backing for Nigel Farage’s party, compared with February, after it was hit by a number of scandals in Scotland, including the suspension of some of its candidates for past social media posts expressing bigoted and hateful views.

It’s a picture that’s been replicated across the country, with Reform also falling in the polls in England and Wales after being hit with a number of scandals.

According to polling expert Sir John Curtice, the drop in Reform’s support could benefit unionist parties, with voters peeling away from Reform to support Labour and the Tories as part of a tactical voting campaign to hurt the SNP.

The Sunday Times reports: “Backing for Reform has fallen back to 15 per cent in constituencies and on the regional list, both down four points compared with the last Norstat poll seven weeks ago.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward