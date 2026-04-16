Revealed: Well-known Reform activist repeatedly praised Hitler and shared racist posts

Aaron Lee Taylor volunteered in Reform’s head office and has met several senior Reform figures

A well-known Reform activist who volunteered in Reform’s head office and met Nigel Farage and other senior Reform figures has been found to have repeatedly made comments praising Adolf Hitler.

An investigation by anti-racism group Hope not Hate has found that Aaron Lee Taylor, a Reform activist in Essex, has shared clips of Hitler’s speeches on his X account and said Nazi Germany offered hope to young men.

In one of his posts, Taylor shared an image of the Führer captioned: “I gave it my all. Now it’s time for you to give it your all.”

In another, Taylor wrote about ‘sending Black people back’ and shooting Brown people, along with the statement ‘If it’s white it’s perfectly alright to stay (in the UK)’.

Farage first met the Reform activist in January, just weeks after he posted “Heil Hitler” on social media.

The Reform leader went to Taylor’s salon and posed for pictures. Farage was photographed with Taylor again at an official party event in March.

On 10 March, Taylor volunteered at Reform’s head office, where he posed for a photo with the party’s economics spokesman, Robert Jenrick.

Hope not Hate noted that Taylor has since cleaned up his social media presence, deleting multiple posts.

However, a repost of a video captioned “You’re blessed to be white. Be proud of it” remains on his account.

Last month, Yusuf insisted in a Telegraph interview last month that Reform has “the best vetting in the country”.

While Hope not Hate understands that Taylor is no longer a member of the party as of this month, senior Reform figures still met and were photographed with him despite his evident support for Hitler.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward