Reform UK candidate shared post praising Hitler

Will Farage take action?

Ahead of the local elections due to take place this week, it’s been revealed that a candidate for Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party shared a post praising Hitler.

The post was revealed by anti-extremist group Hope not Hate, which found that Mark Broadhurst, who is set to contest the Hatfield ward, reposted an image of Hitler with the caption: “For f*** sake, if I had chosen Muslims I would have been a f***ing legend [sic].”

Farage is facing pressure to take action not only against Broadhurst but also a string of other candidates found to have posted hateful and extremist content online.

Other examples include Steven Biggs, a Reform UK candidate hoping to win a seat in Pelton in North Durham. In August 2015, he posted on his Facebook page that “Islam has no place on this earth. One big nuke bomb needed”.

He has also repeatedly posted links to Britain First, the anti-Islam political party, on his Facebook account.

Another candidate, Isaiah-John Smith Reasbeck, standing in Hexthorpe and Balby North in Doncaster, posted on X: “Bradford has one of the biggest Muslim populations in Europe it’s also one of the biggest shitholes in Europe draw your own conclusions”.

Farage continues to insist that his party has put in place strong vetting processes, however the latest revelations once more undermine that claim.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward