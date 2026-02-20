Reform UK suspends by-election campaign manager over racist and antisemitic posts

Adam Mitula has been helping run Matt Goodwin’s campaign in Gorton and Denton

Adam Mitula, a member of Matt Goodwin’s campaign team, Reform UK’s interim campaign manager in Tameside, has been suspended over a series of racist, sexist and transphobic social media posts.

An investigation by The Manchester Mill, which referenced research by anti-fascist group Hope Not Hate, found that Mitula claimed online that “60-70%” of transgender people are paedophiles.

He also said he would “never touch a Jewish woman” and used the n-word.

Mitula also shared an Islamophobic social media post claiming there are “Muslim no go ghettos in the UK”.

In a post from July 2024, Mitula, a Polish-born entrepreneur, appeared to downplay the number of Jewish victims of the Holocaust, asserting that six million Poles, including “some Jews”, had been murdered.

Responding to another post, Mitula claimed the Holocaust death toll was “made up”.

Mitula added: “They always use Poles to make up the number. And on top of it they claim Poles were killing. Just sick.”

Other members of Goodwin’s campaign team made comments in support of the far-right party Britain First. Another Reform activist, ex-Tory Alanna Vine, wrote on social media “How many mosques have secret arsenals? Just waiting for when our troops are elsewhere in the world”.

According to Jewish News, Reform UK has now suspended Mitula. Reform has yet to make a comment on his suspension.

Hannah Spencer, the Green Party’s candidate in the Gorton and Denton, told Left Foot Forward: “I think they’ve obviously taken the right decision to suspend him [Mitula].”

However, Spencer added: “Matt Goodwin, as far as I know, has not said anything about the comments they’ve made, which to me suggests, is he in agreement? Is he not? Until you make clear your position, residents are going to assume you think the same.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward