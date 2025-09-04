Reform UK donor manager shared racist content on social media, Hope not Hate reveals

James Catton has shared racist views and promoted Britain First and other far-right activists online

Reform’s new donor manager, James Catton, has shared racist and extremist content on social media, including posts from Britain First and Homeland Party members.

A new investigation by anti-extremist group Hope Not Hate has revealed that Catton, who started working for Reform in May, has made shocking comments in support of mass deportations.

In his role as donor manager, Catton says on LinkedIn that he works “closely alongside the Senior Leadership team” to ensure “we have enough capital to deliver on our promises”.

In YouTube comments, he wrote: “We need to deport 10 million people,” adding: “These illegals and unassimilated legals have two options: 1. Accept the one-way ticket we give them back to something-istan. 2. Cannot be written in YouTube comments.”

Catton has also shared posts on the far-right concept of “remigration”, which refers to the ethnic cleansing via mass deportation of migrants and non-white citizens.

He shared a post by former Homeland Party activist and content creator Steve Laws, which said “Life after remigration”, in response to a video of mostly white people singing on the Tube.

Last year, Laws, who stood for the English Democrats as a parliamentary candidate in 2024, published a plan to remove migrants and create an ethnically homogenous Britain.

The Reform employee has also shared content promoting Britain First, and has retweeted posts by its co-leader Ashlea Simon 15 times this year.

In one of the posts he shared, Simon said: “London looks more like Africa thanks to decades of mass immigration. Deport them all.”

Catton has also shared posts from misogynistic influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan.

He reposted Andrew Tate saying, on 17 April 2024, that “misinformation” is the “truth they dont [sic] want you to know”.

The Tate brothers were arrested in 2022 and indicted in mid-2023 on charges of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

Catton’s X account (@jamescatton) is no longer accessible. It is unclear whether it has been deleted, suspended, or set to private.

The revelations are particularly ironic given Nigel Farage has regularly boasted about Reform’s stringent vetting standards and said last year “the bad apples” in his party “are gone”. Evidently not.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward