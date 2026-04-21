Reform in turmoil: Deputy group leader of Cornwall Council defects

The bitter infighting and defections that have plagued Reform continue.

The turmoil and chaos that has engulfed Reform councils up and down the country is continuing, after the deputy group leader at Cornwall Council quit saying that he had become ‘disillusioned with the party’.

Redruth North Cornwall councillor Roger Tarrant says he has joined the Restore Britain Party after becoming “disillusioned” with Reform UK becoming “too aligned with the Conservative Party manifesto.”

The Holsworthy Post, a local newspaper serving the Holsworthy area in Cornwall, reports Cllr Tarrant as saying: “I will be joining the Restore Britain Party, under the leadership of Rupert Lowe, in response to feedback from my constituents and a commitment to uphold my principles.

“Since my candidacy for Reform UK in the last General Election, there have been significant changes within the party.

“The similarities between the Tory manifesto and Reform UK policies have increased, while my own position remains unchanged.

“Restore Britain has emerged in response to Reform UK’s shift in direction and its selection of candidates.”

He also claimed that concerns raised by members and group activists had been ignored, adding: “Reform UK has not demonstrated a commitment to allowing talent to rise on merit and continues to recruit politicians from other parties. The same parties that have failed the people of this country over the past 20 years.”

So much for Farage’s party running a professional operation. The bitter infighting and defections that have plagued Reform continue.