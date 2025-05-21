Reform UK gives up on running Cornwall council after failing to form coalition

Despite having turned down a coalition, Reform is now trying to claim it was 'denied' power

Reform UK has been forced to give up on running Cornwall council, as the other parties on the council refused to work with them.

Nigel Farage’s party won 28 seats in the local elections but fell short of the 44 needed for a majority, meaning they would have needed to form a coalition with other councillors.

The Lib Dems won 26 seats, and the Independents won 16 seats.

On Monday, Reform councillor Rob Parsonage conceded that Reform would not be able to form a majority.

Parsonage said: “Despite our best efforts, the Liberal Democrats, Labour and some Independents have refused to work with us.”

He accused the other parties of playing “political football” and called it a “stitch-up”. The reality is, the Independents said they were willing to form an administration with Reform, but were rebuffed.

Last Friday, the Independents agreed to form a coalition with the Lib Dems.

Lib Dem councillor Leigh Frost was elected as the new leader of Cornwall Council yesterday.

Although Reform refused to form a coalition, the party is now claiming it has been unfairly denied power.

Speaking to ITV News, councillor Rob Parsonage said he believes there are “probably 47,000 voters out there who are very angry,” and claimed the situation would make people think, “this can’t be allowed again.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward