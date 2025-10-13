Reform UK group leader at Cornwall Council resigns from role

Yet another resignation will add to the sense that Reform is a party in chaos, with a number of councillors having quit since the local elections in May.

Yet another Reform UK councillor has quit, this time the party’s group leader of Cornwall Council.

Councillor Rob Parsonage was one of 28 Reform councillors who won a seat during the local elections in May, making them the largest group on the local authority. A coalition between the Liberal Democrats and independents prevented Reform from taking control.

In a statement, a spokesperson from the Reform UK group in Cornwall said: “Following careful consideration, Cllr Robert Parsonage has decided to step down from his role as group leader, effective immediately.

“To ensure continuity, Keith Johnson has been elected interim group leader after a vote of Reform UK councillors, with Kevin Towill appointed as deputy leader.

“This arrangement will remain in place until the group makes a formal decision on leadership in the next few weeks.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward