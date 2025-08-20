Reform UK deputy leader at Worcestershire County Council quits amid infighting

‘Reform are proving every day that they are not capable of running the council.’

Another Reform UK deputy leader has quit just three months into the job.

David Taylor resigned yesterday, but will remain a member of the cabinet, and Reform councillor Rob Wharton will fill in as deputy leader while the group decides on a permanent replacement.

Reform has not given a reason for Taylor’s departure, though council leader Joanna Monk has confirmed that he has stepped down.

This comes after 22-year-old deputy leader of Leicestershire Council, Joseph Boam, was removed from his role over the weekend.

In June, the Leader of Warwickshire County Council, Rob Howard, stepped down from his role after just 40 days, citing health reasons, though a council source suggested he was forced out amid internal factional disputes.

Opposition councillors in Worcestershire have accused Reform of presiding over “chaos”.

Conservative group leader and former cabinet member Adam Kent said: “What we are witnessing is nothing short of chaos at the top of Worcestershire County Council.”

He added: “Reform promised strong leadership – instead, residents are being subjected to civil war in their ranks, resignations, and bitter infighting.

“This is a crisis of leadership. Reform are proving every day that they are not capable of running the council. While they collapse in on themselves, vital debates about the future of our county are being undermined. The people of Worcestershire deserve better than this amateur hour.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward