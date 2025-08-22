22-year-old Reform deputy leader of Leicestershire County Council removed from role after three months

Joseph Boam has been removed from his position as deputy leader and offered a less senior role

Reform deputy leader of Leicestershire County Council Joseph Boam has been removed from his position after just three months in the role.

A party source said that due to “inner machinations” within the Reform group, he has been offered a less senior role supporting the cabinet group.

The source said that Boam had not been moved to a different role due to any wrongdoing and said he didn’t know who exactly had removed him from the role.

Boam no longer holds his adult social care cabinet role on the council either.

He said: “I haven’t stepped down from any role. I am no longer deputy leader or in cabinet. But have been offered a cabinet support role which I’m inclined to take.”

Boam refused to comment on whether he had been sacked.

In May, an investigation by local newspaper Leicester Gazette found that Boam had shared several homophobic, sexist, and Islamophobic posts on social media.

On his now deleted X account, Boam regularly reposted Andrew Tate’s content and praised him, with posts such as “Hello, Mr Tate”, alongside a goat emoji (meaning the greatest of all time).

In a leaked Discord message, Boam referred to another user as a “fat fucking pansexual immigrant.”

In another post on X, Boam said: “Depression isn’t real. You feel sad, you continue with life because there’s no alternative. You will always be depressed if your life is depressing. Fix it.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward