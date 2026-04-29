Majority of voters say MPs who defect to another party should have to fight by-election 

It comes after a number of sitting Tory MPs defected to Nigel Farage’s Reform in recent months

A clear majority of British voters believe that an MP who defects to another political party should have to fight a by-election, with agreement across all voting groups.

It comes after a number of sitting Tory MPs defected to Nigel Farage’s Reform in recent months, including Robert Jenrick, Danny Kruger and Suella Braverman.

Farage had previously said that MPs who defect to another party without calling a by election were ‘dishonourable’, and yet he doesn’t seem keen in following his own advice.

A poll carried out by YouGov however has found that 68% of Britons say an MP that defects to another party should have to fight a by-election in their constituency.

Even a majority of Reform voters, 62%, say that defecting MPs should hold a by-election, as do 73% of Tory voters and 78% of Labour voters.

The poll findings don’t bode well for Farage.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward