Majority of voters still view Nigel Farage unfavourably, poll finds

A clear majority of voters still have an unfavourable view towards Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, a poll has found.

The polling, carried out by YouGov in mid August, found that Farage’s net rating has consistently been between -27 and -31 since the local elections in May.

The latest figures show a third of Britons (32%) have a favourable opinion of the Reform UK leader, while six in ten (61%) see him unfavourably, giving a net rating in August of -29.

It shows how deeply unpopular Farage remains among the public and how the next general election is far from a foregone conclusion.

Progressives should continue to expose Farage for what he really stands for, from favouring tax cuts for the rich to wanting to privatise the NHS, to voting against workers’ rights.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward