Elon Musk is deeply unpopular among majority of British public including among Reform voters, poll shows

It's not going well for Elon Musk...
Tech billionaire and Trump enthusiast Elon Musk’s popularity has plummeted further among the British public since January, and now even a majority of Reform UK voters have an unfavourable view of him.
Musk, who was rewarded for spending $250 million on Trump’s campaign for the White House with a role in his administration, has been widely condemned in recent months for his support for far-right parties in Europe as well as attempted interference in the elections of other countries.
Musk was also criticised for giving a Nazi-style salute at a Trump inauguration rally. The latest figures also show that Tesla experienced a decline in sales across five European countries in January, including a fall of nearly 12% in the UK.
He has also posted a series of false claims about UK MPs and the grooming gangs scandal on his X platform, falsely accusing ministers of inaction over gang rape and child abuse. Musk has even been community noted by his own platform for spreading fake news about UK politics.
Now a new poll from YouGov has found that 80% of the British public have an unfavourable view of Musk, while just 13% have a favourable view, which is down by 5 points since January.
Among Reform UK voters, Musk has a 36% favourability rating, with 58% having an unfavourable view of him.
When it comes to Labour Party voters, Musk has a 93% unfavourable view, with 92% of Lib Dem voters feeling the same as do 81% of Tory party voters.
Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward
