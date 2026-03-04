Zack Polanski has best approval rating of any major party leader

The Greens are also up three points in the voting intention figures

A new poll has found that the Green Party’s Zack Polanski has the best approval rating of any major party leader.

The poll, from More in Common, has found that Polanski has a net approval rating of -8. The Lib Dems’ Ed Davey is second on -10, the Tories’ Kemi Badenoch comes third on -12 and Reform’s Nigel Farage is in fourth on -17.

The prime minister Keir Starmer has far and away the worst approval rating of the lot – sitting at -50.

Net approval ratings are calculated by taking all the people in a poll who say they think the leader is doing a good job minus all those who say they think they are doing a bad job.

While Polanski has the best net approval rating, a quarter (25 per cent) of respondents told More in Common they don’t know whether he is doing a good or bad job – the highest for any party leader. Another quarter (24 per cent) said that he is doing neither a good job or a bad job.

This implies that there is a substantial portion of the British public who are yet to make up their mind on the Green Party leader.

That’s a much better position to be in than Starmer’s. A whopping 68 per cent of the public think he’s doing a ‘somewhat’ or ‘very’ bad job. Almost half (47 per cent) said he was doing a ‘very’ bad job.

Elsewhere in More in Common’s research, there are the latest voting intention figures. Here there’s more good news for Polanski’s Greens. The headline voting intention figures are as follows:

Reform: 29 per cent

Conservative: 19 per cent

Labour: 18 per cent

Lib Dem: 14 per cent

Green: 14 per cent

The Green vote share has increased three points since the last More in Common poll. All the fieldwork for the poll was carried out after the Gorton and Denton by-election, which the Green Party won.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

