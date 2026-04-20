Daily Mail’s Brexit poll spectacularly backfires

Not what the Mail expected...

A poll on Brexit carried out by the right-wing Daily Mail has gone spectacularly wrong, after it gave the paper the opposite result of what it wanted.

With the adverse economic impacts of Brexit there for all to see and with a number of opinion polls now clearly showing a clear majority in favour of re-joining the EU, Brexit regret is at an all-time high.

The Mail famously backed Brexit during the referendum campaign. The paper ran a poll of its own readers this week as part of an article published on April 13 about Hungary’s new prime minister urging Britain to rejoin the EU.

It asked readers whether Britian should rejoin the EU, with four options, which included: ‘Yes – better for the economy’, ‘No – stick to Brexit’, ‘Closer ties, not full membership’, and ‘Not now.’

The Mail may have been expecting its own readers to back Brexit, however early indications of the poll put 73% of respondents as saying Britain should rejoin the EU because it’s better for the economy.

As time went on, this number grew to 84%.

Social media users couldn’t help but poke fun at the Mail, with one X user writing: “The Daily Mail was so embarrassed by the 84% vote for rejoin they reset the horizontal axis to make 84% look like 50%. Pathetic.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward