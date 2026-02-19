Brits would overwhelmingly vote to rejoin the EU in new referendum, poll shows

There's a clear majority across all age groups in favour of rejoining the EU

A clear majority of the British public would vote to rejoin the European Union if another referendum were held today, a new poll has found, with majorities existing across every age group.

The poll, carried out by YouGov, found that 63% of the UK population would vote to rejoin the EU, compared with 37 per cent who would choose to remain outside the bloc. It comes ahead of the tenth anniversary since the 23 June 2016 referendum in which Britain voted to leave.

And in a blow to Brexiteers, it is not just younger voters who want to rejoin the EU. While support for rejoining is highest among younger voters, with 86% of those aged 18–25 saying they would back rejoining, and just 14% preferring choosing to leave, the desire to rejoin the EU also has a clear majority amongst older voters who are often seen as the most supportive of Brexit.

Among those who are now retired, 60% would vote to rejoin, compared with 40% who would keep the UK outside the EU.

With the economic damage from Brexit becoming clearer, the appetite to rejoin the EU is growing by the day.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward