Brits would overwhelmingly vote to rejoin the EU in new referendum, poll shows

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Left Foot Forward

There's a clear majority across all age groups in favour of rejoining the EU

Brexit and EU

A clear majority of the British public would vote to rejoin the European Union if another referendum were held today, a new poll has found, with majorities existing across every age group.

The poll, carried out by YouGov, found that 63% of the UK population would vote to rejoin the EU, compared with 37 per cent who would choose to remain outside the bloc. It comes ahead of the tenth anniversary since the 23 June 2016 referendum in which Britain voted to leave.

And in a blow to Brexiteers, it is not just younger voters who want to rejoin the EU. While support for rejoining is highest among younger voters, with 86% of those aged 18–25 saying they would back rejoining, and just 14% preferring choosing to leave, the desire to rejoin the EU also has a clear majority amongst older voters who are often seen as the most supportive of Brexit.

Among those who are now retired, 60% would vote to rejoin, compared with 40% who would keep the UK outside the EU.

With the economic damage from Brexit becoming clearer, the appetite to rejoin the EU is growing by the day.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

Related posts:

  1. New poll reveals majority of Brits want to reverse Brexit and rejoin the EU
  2. Almost 6 in 10 Brits would vote to re-join the EU if there was a referendum tomorrow, poll shows
  3. Embarrassment for GB News after their own poll shows 90% of voters choose to ‘rejoin the EU’
  4. Majority of voters want another vote on Brexit ‘within five years’, poll finds
Comments are closed.