Daily Mail brutally mocked for ‘Day the Brexit Dream Died’ headline

The latest deal with the EU gives the UK a number of wins, not only on food exports but will also mean that Brits will no longer have to queue for long periods at EU airports and ports.

Right-wing tabloid the Daily Mail is having a meltdown after the Labour government negotiated a Brexit reset trade deal in order to put Britain back on the world stage.

The government announced yesterday that there had been a breakthrough in negotiations with the EU, with negotiators securing a tentative agreement on defence and security, fisheries and youth mobility ahead of a EU-UK summit later in the day, paving the way for British firms to participate in large EU defence contracts, EU officials said.

Given our economic climate, it makes no sense for Britain to cut itself off from its largest trading partner, especially with the US now imposing tariffs on UK goods. Yet still the Tories and Reform cry ‘Brexit betrayal’. Wasn’t Brexit all about our sovereignty to ensure we could secure our own trade deals? The Labour government has now secured three major deals, including with India and the U.S., yet the Tories don’t support any of them.

The EU wanted permanent access to UK waters for fishing, but they have agreed to access for 12 years. In return, the agreement on easier checks for food, animal and other agricultural products, known as sanitary and phytosanitary goods (SPS), is indefinite.

Rather than applaud a deal which will give a boost to the UK economy and businesses, the Daily Mail published a headline today with the words ‘Day the Brexit Dream Died’.

Campaign group Best for Britain wrote in reply: “Babe wake up, Brexit’s dead.”

It comes at a time when a number of opinion polls show that the public regret Brexit and want closer ties with the EU.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward