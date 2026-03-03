UK voters oppose US military action against Iran, poll finds

The Prime Minister has also said he 'didn't believe in regime change from the skies’.

UK voters oppose US military action against Iran, a new poll has found, as the U.S. and Israel’s war against the country enters its fourth day.

According to a poll carried out by YouGov, 49% of Britons are opposed to US military action against Iran, compared to 28% who support the attacks.

It comes after Prime Minister Keir Starmer put distance between himself and U.S. President Donald Trump yesterday, telling MPs during a statement in the Commons that he did not ‘believe in regime change from the skies’.

He said: “We all remember the mistakes of Iraq, and we have learned those lessons. Any UK actions must always have a lawful basis, and a viable thought-through plan,” he said. “That is the principle that I applied to the decisions that I made over the weekend.”

He went on to add: “I will not commit our military personnel to unlawful action. That is not what they would expect and deserve. They are entitled to better than that.”

The Prime Minister has defended his decision to permit the US to conduct defensive strikes on Iranian missile sites from RAF bases, saying that was “the best way to protect British interests and British lives”.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward