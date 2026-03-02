Keir Starmer accused of failing to stand up to Trump over US-Israeli attacks on Iran

The prime minister has given the US permission to use UK military bases to carry out strikes on Iran

Keir Starmer is facing criticism from figures on the left after he announced that he has given the US government permission to use UK military bases to strike down Iranian missiles.

Starmer said that Britain was not involved in the US and Israeli strikes on Iran over the weekend, and that the government had not given Donald Trump permission to use British military bases.

In an announcement last night, the prime minister said the government had now given the US permission to use UK military bases, for the “specific and limited defensive purpose” of destroying Iran’s missiles “at source”.

Starmer said that Britain will not join offensive action against Iran, but that British planes are in the sky in the Middle East as part of a defensive operation.

The US and Israel’s attacks on Iran have been described as “neither preemptive nor lawful” under international law.

When Israel and the US launched the attacks on Saturday, Washington and Tehran were around the negotiating table discussing Iran’s nuclear programme.

Responding to the UK government’s decision to give the US access to UK military bases, Jeremy Corbyn MP said: “Allowing British bases to be used in an illegal war of aggression is a catastrophic and historic mistake. Britain has been dragged into another war because our Prime Minister would rather appease Donald Trump than stand up for international law.

“War is not a game. This shameful decision makes Britain complicit in the devastating consequences ahead – and jeopardises the safety of us all.”

The leader of the Green Party, Zack Polanski, also said that the decision shows “Keir Starmer’s utter inability to stand up to Donald Trump” which he said “could have serious consequences for the safety of British people”.

Polanski added: “We now face being dragged into another illegal war in the Middle East which has now pulled in multiple countries. People in this country do not want this and it must not be allowed to happen.”

He concluded: “Starmer must withdraw permission for the US to use UK bases to launch airstrikes on Iran and parliament must be given a vote on any UK involvement.”

Rachael Maskell, the Labour MP for York Central, told Left Foot Forward: “I am deeply concerned by the escalation of violence in the Middle East, when there would be no exit or de-escalation plan. While I have long condemned the suppressive regime in Iran, its human rights abuses, its execution of civilians and its treatment of women, I do not believe that igniting a military assault is the way to secure peace and freedom for the Iranian people. We have only witnessed the retaliation and the rise in tensions.

“While the RAF Akrotiri is reported to have been used for defensive measures to prevent weapons from causing further devastation, I am also alarmed that it is being reported that the US is using the base. Clarification is needed to know if any of its operations are of an offensive nature.”

“I am clearly concerned for the safety of constituents who have now found themselves in the midst of this war,” Maskell added.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward