Voters give brutal assessment of Kemi Badenoch’s first 100 days in office, poll finds

Just one in seven voters think Kemi Badenoch looks like a Prime Minister in waiting

Voters have delivered a damning verdict on Kemi Badenoch’s first 100 days in office, a new poll has found.

Badenoch, who took over as Tory party leader after the Conservative Party’s worst election defeat in its parliamentary history, has struggled to convince voters as well as her own party colleagues of her vision for the country.

To make matters worse for Badenoch, the Conservative Party has been overtaken by Nigel Farage’s Reform in the polls, with party donors also fleeing.

Now a poll carried out by YouGov has found that only a quarter of Britons (25%) consider Badenoch to be doing a good job as leader of the Conservatives.

YouGov finds: “Key to being a successful opposition leader is being able to look like a prime minister in waiting. But just one in seven Britons (14%) believe that description fits Badenoch at the moment, against a majority of the public (55%) who feel she does not.”

Among Conservative Party voters, the number who do not see her as a prime minister in waiting (48%) is nearly double the proportion who do (26%).

It’s not going well for team Badenoch.

The poll findings come amid reports that the Tory party has given Badenoch a year to turn the party’s fortunes around or face being ousted.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward