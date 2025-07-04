Cross-party group of MPs call for parliamentary vote on any military intervention in Iran

They're asking the government "not to undertake, support or facilitate any military action against Iranian territory or forces without debate and a vote"

A cross-party group of MPs has issued a call for a parliamentary vote on any military action taken against Iran. They’ve signed an Early Day Motion (EDM) in the House of Commons which argues that any intervention should have parliamentary approval.

The EDM says that the signatories are “deeply concerned about the military confrontation between the United States, Israel, and Iran” before stating that they support “diplomatic efforts to maintain a ceasefire”. MP

It goes on to say to say that the group “urges the Government not to undertake, support or facilitate any military action against Iranian territory or forces without debate and a vote in this House.”

There is no requirement for military action to be approved by the House of Commons. However, Tony Blair’s decision to put the UK’s invasion of Iraq set a precedent that some forms of military intervention are subject to a vote in parliament.

The EDM was tabled by Green Party co-leader Adrian Ramsay. At the time of writing, 17 MPs have signed the EDM. The full list is as follows:

Adrian Ramsay (Green)

Liz Saville Roberts (Plaid Cymru)

Richard Burgon (Labour)

Stephen Flynn (SNP)

Claire Hanna (SDLP)

Shockat Adam (Independent)

Ellie Chowns (Green)

John McDonnell (Independent)

Ayoub Khan (Independent)

Ben Lake (Plaid Cymru)

Ann Davies (Plaid Cymru)

Llinos Medi (Plaid Cymru)

Brian Leishman (Labour)

Iqbal Mohamed (Independent)

Andrew George (Liberal Democrat)

Jon Trickett (Labour)

Sian Berry (Green)

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: UK Parliament – Creative Commons