Ten years after the Brexit vote, fresh calls made to support UK’s struggling creative industries

Rebuilding cultural ties may have begun, but meaningful change for touring artists has yet to follow.

As we approach the ten-year anniversary of the EU referendum, calls are being ramped up for stronger support for Britain’s creative industries, as campaigners and politicians highlight the lasting impact of Brexit on musicians and performers.

Research from the European Movement UK in 2024 found that the average UK musician has lost £11,545 in income since the UK left the EU, while four in five report losing work opportunities.

Earlier research by the Independent Society of Musicians painted a similar picture. Almost half of UK musicians and music industry workers said they had less work in the EU after Brexit than before, and more than a quarter reported having no EU work at all.

Now, calls are growing for the government to do more to address the barriers facing the sector.

Among those pressing the issue is Catherine West, Labour MP for Hornsey and Friern Barnet.

Writing in a local newspaper, West argued that the consequences of the UK’s departure from the EU are increasingly clear.

“Ten years after the 2016 Referendum, the dire consequences unleashed by the UK’s departure from the EU are plain to see,” she wrote.

West welcomed recent efforts to rebuild cooperation with Europe, describing the new UK‑EU Strategic Partnership agreed last May as marking a “new era of sensible politics”.

At the time of the UK–EU summit, organisations across the music sector issued an open letter urging political leaders to make cultural cooperation a priority. The letter called for action to dismantle post-Brexit barriers that have had a “devastating” impact on international touring.

West highlighted what she sees as early progress in resetting the UK’s relationship with the EU, including moves to rejoin the Erasmus+ to give young people more opportunities to study and work abroad, and agreements aimed at easing agri-food trade.

But she argues that the creative industries still need more concrete support as the partnership develops.

“We need specific commitments on touring to allow artists to travel visa free and to carry their instruments and equipment without prohibitive bureaucracy,” she wrote.

“The new UK-EU Strategic Partnership is a great start, but there’s lots more to do. Let’s not waste this wonderful opportunity.

Her comments drew support online, particularly from campaigners who have long pushed for easier cultural exchange between the UK and Europe.”

The campaign group Sheffield for Europe wrote: “We have campaigned for a long time about this, which is one of the saddest and most unnecessary results of Brexit. All involved in live music, not just performers, need reciprocal access between the UK and EU.”

One musician added: “Absolutely. As a travelling performer to Europe, including Switzerland, driving through European countries as a second-class citizen really sucks.”

For those the industry, the message is clear, rebuilding cultural ties may have begun, but meaningful change for touring artists has yet to follow.