Music industry urges UK-EU Summit to address post-Brexit trade barriers for musicians

"Put simply, the current arrangements are not working. Which means audiences, artists and venues in the EU and UK are missing out on the enormous benefits which closer cultural exchange would bring.”

Brexit has dealt a heavy blow to UK performing artists and their crews, who now face a tangle of red tape when touring in Europe. With visa and permit rules varying across EU countries, what was once a straightforward process has become complex and costly.

In response, the UK music industry is stepping up pressure on political leaders to dismantle post-Brexit barriers that have had a devastated impact on international touring.

Ahead of the UK-EU summit in London on May 19, the music industry is calling on political leaders to make cultural cooperation a priority.

An open letter that is backed by key organisations across the music sector, acknowledges the summit’s primary focus will be defence and security but urges officials to also address other issues.

It states: “We kindly encourage you to take this opportunity to also discuss other areas of importance to the relationship that will deliver tangible benefits for the people of the EU and the UK.”

The letter argues that cultural exchange and cooperation between the EU and the UK is one such issue.

A 2023 survey by the Independent Society of Musicians found that nearly half of UK music professionals have seen a decline in EU work since Brexit, with over a quarter reporting no EU work at all. Visas and work permits were cited as the most burdensome new costs.

Naomi Pohl, general secretary of the Musicians’ Union, which supports the letter, said: “We believe there is a genuine will from the UK government to remove barriers to touring in the EU for UK musicians and their crew”.

“It must be a priority in trade negotiations if we are to see a resurgence in touring activity and our members’ businesses thrive. Touring internationally and domestically is a key part of the music business; crucial to musicians’ livelihoods and their relationship with fans”.

Pohl added that post-Brexit bureaucracy has disproportionately impacted grassroots artists with small teams and limited resources.

During a UK-EU reset evidence session in Parliament in April, Deborah Annetts, CEO of the Independent Society of Musicians, laid out the disastrous impact Brexit has had on the British music industry.

“So in terms of the musicians, the situation has got far worse. You may recall that in 2019, the EU was our largest market, in relation to touring musicians.

“That has fallen. In terms of level of earnings, they have dropped significantly. Musicians have given up touring, about 30% have had no work at all since Brexit came into full force with the TCA.

“Musicians have lost an average between £500-£450,000 as a result of not being able to tour,” she told Parliament.

The May 19 summit will be focused on resetting post-Brexit relations, covering cooperation on issues including trade, as well as security and foreign policy. But talks have reportedly hit late problems, with issues on fishing rights, university fees and youth visas raised by EU member states.