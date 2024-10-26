Government responds to Face the Music campaign in ‘promising sign’ for UK musicians and artists

Things are ‘moving in the right direction.’

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has responded to a campaign aimed at finding a solution to the issues facing musicians touring Europe post-Brexit.

When the UK left the European Union, musicians lost their ability to work in Europe without restrictions. As a result, performing and selling merchandise has become more difficult and expensive.

The UK music industry, a vital cultural and economic asset valued at £1.1 billion, has experienced a decline in emerging talent. Many up-and-coming artists are choosing to relocate to Europe for better opportunities. Freelance musicians, in particular, have been negatively impacted, as the lack of an EU passport limits their work options. Additionally, instrument manufacturers are losing EU clients due to soaring export costs.

Launched by the European Movement UK, the nation’s largest pro-European movement, the Face the Music campaign is calling for negotiated and reciprocal visa waiver agreements to ease travel for UK musicians. The campaign is also urging for a review of the restrictions on how many days artists and support workers can work in the EU within a 180-day period.

The pro-EU campaigners wrote to the DCMS, as well as Lisa Nandy and Chris Bryant, the ministers in charge of the department, asking them about the core issues at the heart of the Face the Music campaign.

The letter asked what the government is going to do to solve the post-Brexit problems artists are facing when touring in the EU. It also referred to the impact of Brexit on creative and cultural workers.

The campaigners were delighted by the response, which read:

“We are keen to collaborate with the EU to explore ways to improve touring conditions for artists… to address key issues for our brilliant musicians and artists in areas such as visa or the movement of goods.

“As minister Bryant set out… this government is focused on resetting and strengthening our relationship with our European partners.

“Ministers are considering a range of policy options to ensure that the creative industries, arts, and heritage sectors can flourish and meet our commitments.”

The European Movement UK says it is not going to get carried away but is pleased that the narrative is “clearly changing” and things are “moving in the right direction.”

Image credit: Face the Music