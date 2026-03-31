Reform’s plan to rip up workers’ rights is ‘massively out of step’ with the British public, new mega-poll reveals

The TUC and Hope Not Hate’s poll has found that the Employment Rights’ Act is ‘hugely popular’, including in Reform MPs’ constituencies

Reform UK’s policy to scrap the Employment Rights’ Act has been found to be “massively out of step” with the public, including in Reform MPs’ own constituencies.

Reform UK vowed last month that if they win power, they would scrap Labour’s Employment Rights’ Act and replace it with a ‘Great Repeal Bill’.

However, a huge MRP Hope Not Hate and TUC poll of more than 45,000 people shows that there is overwhelming support for the workers’ rights legislation that Reform wants to repeal.

The Employment Rights’ Act, which came into law in December, bans exploitative zero hours contracts, and fire and rehire, makes statutory sick pay a right from day one and strengthens parental leave.

The mega-poll shows overwhelming support for key elements of the Act, including banning zero hours contracts (78%), day one sick pay (76%), and ending fire and rehire (83%).

In Nigel Farage’s own constituency of Clacton, similar numbers of people support the employment legislation.

Over three quarters (77%) of Farage’s constituents support banning zero hours contracts.

Meanwhile, 81% back ending fire and rehire, 66% want sick pay from day one and 86% want the minimum wage to be higher.

In Richard Tice’s constituency, in Boston and Skegness, 80% back a zero hours contracts ban, 86% oppose fire and rehire, 76% want day one sick pay, and 83% want the minimum wage raised.

There were similarly high levels of support for the measures in other Reform constituencies, including in Runcorn and Helsby, which is represented by Sarah Pochin, Lee Anderson’s seat in Ashfield and Jenrick’s seat in Newark.

Responding to the poll findings, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said: “Nigel Farage wants to strip working people of essentials like day-one sick pay and a fairer minimum wage. At the same time he’d give bad bosses free rein to exploit staff by keeping practices like zero-hours contracts and fire-and-rehire firmly in place.

“This anti-worker agenda is massively out of step with the British public, who believe everyone deserves basic security and dignity at work.

“Farage likes to claim he’s taking on the elites. But the reality is he wants to hand more power to vested interests and his wealthy corporate backers.

Hope Not Hate CEO Nick Lowles said: “Reform’s plans to repeal key workers’ rights are a world away from where the British public are at.

“From Green to Reform supporters – these are rights that have huge support up and down the country.

“Reform voters aren’t a homogenous bloc – but what many have in common is their support for stronger rights at work – from banning zero hours contracts to day one sick pay.

“The government should be talking up the threat Nigel Farage poses to popular and vital workplace protections.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward