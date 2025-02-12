Nigel Farage’s constituents left shocked after being told about his voting record

His constituents couldn't believe how Farage had voted...

Nigel Farage’s constituents have been left shocked after being told about the Reform UK leaders voting record on workers’ rights.

Since being elected MP for Clacton, Farage has faced criticism for making repeated trips to the U.S. to show support for Trump, while also having a number of side hustles to make money, leading to accusations that he was neglecting his constituency duties as a result.

The Trades Union Congress headed down to Clacton to ask Farage’s constituents about their views on current employment practices such as fire and rehire, zero hours contracts, unfair dismissal and low sick pay.

Those interviewed opposed such exploitative employment practices when asked about them and said they should be banned.

They were asked questions such as ‘do you think companies should be allowed to sack you unless you agree to worse pay and worse conditions?’, or ‘do you think if you’ve been working for a company for less than two years they have the right to dismiss you without any good reason?’’. They were all shocked at current employment practices.

When told that there was a bill currently in Parliament to get rid of such bad employment practices and that Farage, their MP, was someone who opposed the bill, constituents were left shocked.

One replied: “I did think he was more for the people and more for human rights than that”.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward