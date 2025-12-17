Labour’s Employment Rights Bill passes through Parliament-Delivering biggest upgrade in workers’ rights in a generation

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the development marked a "major victory for working people in every part of the country".

Despite Reform and Tory attempts to block it, Labour’s landmark Employment Rights Bill passed both Houses of Parliament yesterday, and is set to become law before Christmas, delivering the biggest upgrade in workers’ rights in a generation.

“We have just introduced the biggest upgrade to workers’ rights in a generation… Today our plans passed through parliament, and will soon become law,” he said.

The law will see an end to exploitative zero hour contracts, extend sick pay to all from day one, expand paternity, parental and bereavement leave, strengthen protections for pregnant women, whistle-blowers and victims of sexual harassment and also repeal Tory anti-union laws.

Despite opposition attempts to water down the bill, it has passed and been welcomed by trade unions.

Commenting on the Employment Rights Bill completing its parliamentary passage and paving the way for it to become law, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said: “This is an historic day and early Christmas present for working people across the country, and the trade unions who represent them.

“Banning exploitative zero-hours contracts, sick pay for all, expanding parental and bereavement leave, strengthening protections for pregnant women, whistleblowers and victims of sexual harassment, repealing Tory anti-union laws, ensuring union access to workplaces, establishing a social care fair pay agreement – these are just some of the watershed measures this Bill will now deliver.

“Unions and workers have long campaigned for these vital rights. Together, we have broken a decades long economic status quo defined by insecurity, weak rights and poor pay.

“Finally, working people will enjoy more security, better pay and dignity at work thanks to this Bill.

“It’s now vital that workers start feeling the benefits of this legislation in their lives as soon as possible.”

Unite union’s general secretary Sharon Graham said the bill must now be implemented “without any further dilution or delay”.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward