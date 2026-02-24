Reform UK admits plan to scrap Labour’s employment rights

'Reform have formally declared war on British workers.'

So much for caring about working people. Reform UK are set to confirm today what many of us have expected for a while, that they don’t give a toss about working people and want to erode their rights.

Deputy leader Richard Tice will today unveil the policy in a major speech setting out the party’s approach to growing the economy.

Tice will pledge to bring in a Great Repeal Bill to scrap new employment rights rules introduced by Labour, as well as pledging to get rid of the government’s pledge to achieve Net Zero by 2050 and improved rights for renters.

Labour chair Anna Turley said: “Reform have formally declared war on British workers. Nigel Farage and his cronies want to rip up hard-won workers’ rights on parental leave, sick pay, and would cut up to a million clean energy jobs in the process.”

The Employment Rights Bill introduced by the Labour government gives workers day one rights, bans zero hour contracts, and makes it easier for workers to campaign for better pay and conditions.

If Reform really cared about working people, they wouldn’t be repealing it. Then again, millionaire Nigel Farage doesn’t care about working people.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward