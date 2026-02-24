Reform UK admits plan to scrap Labour’s employment rights

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Left Foot Forward

'Reform have formally declared war on British workers.'

Nigel Farage declares war on working from home

So much for caring about working people. Reform UK are set to confirm today what many of us have expected for a while, that they don’t give a toss about working people and want to erode their rights.

Deputy leader Richard Tice will today unveil the policy in a major speech setting out the party’s  approach to growing the economy.

Tice will pledge to bring in a Great Repeal Bill to scrap new employment rights rules introduced by Labour, as well as pledging to get rid of the government’s pledge to achieve Net Zero by 2050 and improved rights for renters.

Labour chair Anna Turley said: “Reform have formally declared war on British workers. Nigel Farage and his cronies want to rip up hard-won workers’ rights on parental leave, sick pay, and would cut up to a million clean energy jobs in the process.”

The Employment Rights Bill introduced by the Labour government gives workers day one rights, bans zero hour contracts, and makes it easier for workers to campaign for better pay and conditions.

If Reform really cared about working people, they wouldn’t be repealing it. Then again, millionaire Nigel Farage doesn’t care about working people.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

Related posts:

  1. Labour’s Employment Rights Bill passes through Parliament-Delivering biggest upgrade in workers’ rights in a generation
  2. Nigel Farage’s vow to scrap Human Rights Act leads to stark warnings about how it would undermine all of our rights
  3. Why Labour’s Employment Rights Bill is the biggest upgrade in workers’ and trade union rights in a generation
  4. Reform’s Andrea Jenkyns attacks workers’ rights and says she doesn’t like trade unions
Comments are closed.