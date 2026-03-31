Matt Goodwin slammed as an embarrassment to Reform

Discussing Goodwin on the News Agents, presenter and journalist Emily Maitlis described him as an ‘embarrassment to Reform’.

It’s not going well for Matt Goodwin after the Reform wannabe MP lost in the Gorton and Denton by-election.

After failing to win the seat for Reform, Goodwin has been hit by accusations that his new book is riddled with mistakes after being written with research done on ChatGPT.

Journalist Andy Twelves, was among those who publicly challenged Goodwin on social media over some of his false claims in his latest book: Suicide of a Nation: Immigration, Islam, Identity.

The book contains some of the same falsehoods Goodwin pushed during his by-election campaign in Gorton and Denton about Islam and Muslims. It also contains a number of false quotes and claims as well as alleged use of AI including some attributed to the likes of Hayek and Cicero.

He also claimed that teachers are struggling in classrooms with multi-lingual students, made incorrect migration numbers, among many others errors throughout the book.

Discussing Goodwin on the News Agents, presenter and journalist Emily Maitlis described him as an ‘embarrassment to Reform’.

“At the end of this exchange, I feel like we’re none the wiser as to where he got some of those quotes from,” said Maitlis.

“He hasn’t managed to respond to Andy Twelves in a way that clarifies where the people he quoted in his book got their words from.”

It was pointed out that Goodwin had previously made up figures about the number of foreigners living in London housing, asking ‘what kind of academic were we dealing with all those years’.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward