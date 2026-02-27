Matt Goodwin slammed for claiming Reform lost by-election due to ‘Muslim sectarianism’ and alleged family voting

'You got whipped. But instead of being gracious, you make up an arrant, racist libellous story'

Matt Goodwin, GB News presenter and Reform’s candidate in the Gorton and Denton by-election was rejected at the polls yesterday.

Goodwin ran his campaign saying that only he would prioritise the people of Gorton and Denton, and not Muslim voters.

At the polls, Goodwin’s message was rejected. The Greens’ Hannah Spencer won 14,980 votes, and Goodwin came second, with over 4,400 fewer votes.

After losing, Goodwin issued an inflammatory losing statement claiming that Reform had lost due to Muslim sectarianism.

Goodwin wrote on X: “We are losing our country. A dangerous Muslim sectarianism has emerged. We have only one general election left to save Britain. Vote Reform every chance you get. I will continue the fight. I will always fight for you. I will stand at the next general election. Matt.”

Both Goodwin and Nigel Farage have also been saying that there had been evidence of “family voting” in polling booths yesterday. Family voting is where two voters use one polling booth at the same time, and can involve husbands telling their wives how to vote.

Democracy Volunteers raised the issue after the polls closed, and appears to have not reported the allegations to the police.

A spokesperson for the local council’s acting returning officer said that if the observers had been “so concerned about alleged issues they could and should have raised them with us during polling hours so that immediate action could be taken”.

The statement added: “It is extremely disappointing that Democracy Volunteers have waited until after polls have closed to make such claims.”

Democracy Volunteers did not mention race or ethnicity, but Farage said it raised concerns about “democratic process in predominantly Muslim areas”.

Reacting to Goodwin’s statement, one X user, Mike Galsworthy, said: “You got whipped.

“But instead of being gracious, you make up an arrant, racist libellous story …which there is no police validation of…

– and which you think accounts for over 4,000 votes?? Really? This is Trump tactics on your part – it’s undermining democracy in a sulk.”

Investigative journalist Carole Cadwalladr wrote on X: “This is racism, pure and simple. It’s also a test. The UK press needs to describe it for exactly what it is: that Reform’s candidate made a racist and inflammatory losing statement.”

Salma Yaqoob wrote: “Almost feel sorry for the haters who are trying to spin Muslims voting for a woman in a party led by a gay Jewish man is evidence of Islamist sectarianism.

“In fact it’s evidence of genuine tolerance, rejection of superficial identity politics and ability to prioritise tackling common concerns of cost of living, protecting public services and rejecting war mongering. And the promotion of mutual respect and individual freedoms.

“The coming together of people is terrifying for the ruling elites.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward