Reform candidate Matt Goodwin criticised after being pictured with far-right Steve Bannon

That Goodwin feels comfortable associating with such far-right figures tells you why his politics of division must be opposed.

Matthew Goodwin, the right-wing academic who was announced as Reform UK’s candidate for the Gorton and Denton by-election, has been criticised after a photo of him with far-right political strategist Steve Bannon resurfaced online.

The picture of Goodwin, who has also previously praised Viktor Orban’s Hungary, was reposted by the Reform Party UK exposed X account.

The photo of Goodwin shaking hands with Bannon was shared on Goodwin’s own blog last moth, with the headline: “What Steve Bannon told me in Washington –Trump’s revolt is coming to Britain”.

While in 2016, Bannon became chief executive officer of Trump’s 2016 Presidential campaign, he has since supported a number of far-right groups in Europe and in 2020, Bannon and others were arrested on federal charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and money laundering connected to the We Build the Wall fundraising campaign.

Bannon has also previously defended far-right thug Tommy Robinson, describing him as the ‘backbone of Britain’.

That Goodwin feels comfortable associating with such far-right figures tells you why his politics of division must be opposed.

(Picture credit: https://www.mattgoodwin.org)