Reform’s Matt Goodwin accused of using ‘false quotes and AI hallucinations’ in his new book

A series of false claims and falsehoods...

Reform’s disgraced former by-election candidate Matthew Goodwin has been accused of using ‘false quotes and AI hallucinations’ in an inflammatory book he has written about Islam and immigration in the UK.

GB News presenter and failed Reform by-election candidate Goodwin this month released his latest book – Suicide of a Nation: Immigration, Islam, Identity.

The book contains some of the same falsehoods Goodwin pushed during his by-election campaign in Gorton and Denton about Islam and Muslims. It also contains a number of false quotes and claims as well as alleged use of ChatGPT including some attributed to the likes of Hayek and Cicero.

Political commentator Andy Twelves posted a thread on X highlighting several instances of “false quotes and basic misinterpretations of data” in the first five chapters of the book alone.

He posted: “.@GoodwinMJ’s new book “Suicide of a Nation: Immigration, Islam, Identity” is out now, and I’m only 5 chapters in and have found a huge amount of what appears to be false quotes and basic misinterpretations of data, that appear to be AI hallucinations.

“Matthew, can you explain the claims you made in the book that I’ve outlined in the below thread?”

To highlight one example, he writes: “Claim 3: “In Leicester, Luton, Slough, and virtually all of London, most primary school pupils’ main language is no longer English”

“Reality: This is statistical illiteracy. The main language of all of those primary schools, and their pupils is English. He does not understand EAL.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward