Liz Truss roasted after defending her plans for the economy yet again

'You collapsed the pound. Sit this one out'

After being booted out of office after just 49 days, making her the shortest-serving Prime Minister in the country’s history, you would think Liz Truss would engage in a period of self-reflection and yet she has once again sought to defend her disastrous economic policies.

Truss’ mini-budget of unfunded tax cuts for the wealthy led to financial turmoil and the pound collapsing, while adding hundreds of pounds to people’s mortgage bills.

Yet rather than realise the error of her ways, Truss has sought to blame everyone but herself, including what she calls the ‘deep state’.

Now after a recent surge in oil prices following the war in Iran, Truss has once again tried to set out why she was right and how she had a plan to lower energy bills.

She posted on X: “My plan in 2022 was to lower the cost of domestic energy in Britain (relative to the international market) by: abolishing windfall tax on North Sea, licensing new North Sea production, allowing fracking, abolishing green taxes and subsidies

“This would have lowered Britain’s domestic energy costs relative to the international market.”

Aside from the fact that Truss seems to fail to recognise that a reliance on costly fossil fuels does not lead to energy security, she seems to forget that the last time she was put in charge of anything her ‘expertise’ caused chaos.

Social media users were quick to ridicule her latest post, with one writing: “You cut taxes when all economies around the world were going in opposite direction. You collapsed the pound. Sit this one out.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward