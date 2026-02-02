Liz Truss roasted after welcoming the ‘financial collapse’ of the UN

'You’re a big fan of financial collapses aren’t you'

A photo of Liz Truss in a Make America great again cap while visiting Washington for Trump's inauguration in January

Former Tory Prime Minister Liz Truss is being brutally mocked after she welcomed news that the United Nations (UN) was in financial trouble.

It comes after the Secretary General of the UN, António Guterres, warned that the United Nations is at risk of “imminent financial collapse” due to member states not paying their fees.

He warned that the UN faced a financial crisis which was “deepening, threatening programme delivery”, and that money could run out by July.

The problem has been compounded by the fact that under Trump, the US has refused to contribute to its regular and peacekeeping budgets, and withdrawn from several agencies it called a “waste of taxpayer dollars”.

Reacting to the news, Truss posted on X: “Excellent”.

However, given the role Truss played in ruining Britain’s finances following her disastrous mini-budget that resulted in her being booted out of office after just 49 days, social media users were quick to point out the irony.

One wrote: “You’re a big fan of financial collapses aren’t you”, while another added: “Liz loves a good imminent financial collapse. Nostalgia.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

