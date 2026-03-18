How every MSP voted on the Assisted Dying Bill

The Bill fell with 57 MSPs in favour and 69 votes against
The Scottish Parliament has voted against proposals to legalise assisted dying. The vote took place on 17 March and saw 57 members vote in favour of the Assisted Dying Bill, 69 vote against it, and one abstain. Two MSPs did not vote.
A majority of SNP MSPs voted in favour of the Bill, with a majority of Tory and Labour MSPs voting against it. The only party in the Scottish Parliament to vote in a uniform way was the Scottish Greens, with all 7 MSPs voting in favour of the Bill.
This is the full breakdown of how everyone MSP voted on the Bill.
SNP MSPs
For
- George Adam
- Karen Adam
- Tom Arthur
- Colin Beattie
- Siobhian Brown
- Stephanie Callaghan
- Willie Coffey
- Graeme Dey
- Natalie Don-Innes
- James Dornan
- Jackie Dunbar
- Jim Fairlie
- Joe FitzPatrick
- Kenneth Gibson
- Jenny Gilruth
- Christine Grahame
- Emma Harper
- Fiona Hyslop
- Bill Kidd
- Richard Lochhead
- Gordon MacDonald
- Rona Mackay
- Ben Macpherson
- Gillian Martin
- Ivan McKee
- Paul McLennan
- Jenni Minto
- Angus Robertson
- Shona Robison
- Shirley-Anne Somerville
- Kaukab Stewart
- Kevin Stewart
- Michelle Thomson
- Maree Todd
- David Torrance
- Evelyn Tweed
- Elena Whitham
Against
- Clare Adamson
- Alasdair Allan
- Keith Brown
- Angela Constance
- Bob Doris
- Annabelle Ewing
- Kate Forbes
- Mairi Gougeon
- Clare Haughey
- Jamie Hepburn
- Fulton MacGregor
- Ruth Maguire
- Michael Matheson
- Màiri McAllan
- Stuart McMillan
- Marie McNair
- Audrey Nicoll
- Emma Roddick
- Collette Stevenson
- Nicola Sturgeon
- John Swinney
- Humza Yousaf
Abstained
- Neil Gray
Tory SNPs
For
- Alexander Burnett
- Jackson Carlaw
- Dr Sandesh Gulhane
- Rachael Hamilton
- Liam Kerr
- Douglas Lumsden
Against
- Miles Briggs
- Finlay Carson
- Sharon Dowey
- Tim Eagle
- Russell Findlay
- Murdo Fraser
- Meghan Gallacher
- Maurice Golden
- Dr Pam Gosal MBE
- Jamie Halcro Johnston
- Craig Hoy
- Stephen Kerr
- Roz McCall
- Edward Mountain
- Oliver Mundell
- Douglas Ross
- Liz Smith
- Alexander Stewart
- Sue Webber
- Annie Wells
- Tess White
- Brian Whittle
Labour MSPs
For
- Katy Clark
- Monica Lennon
- Carol Mochan
Against
- Jackie Baillie
- Claire Baker
- Neil Bibby
- Sarah Boyack
- Rhoda Grant
- Mark Griffin
- Daniel Johnson
- Richard Leonard
- Michael Marra
- Pauline McNeill
- Paul O’Kane
- Alex Rowley
- Davy Russell
- Anas Sarwar
- Paul Sweeney
- Mercedes Villalba
- Martin Whitfield
Scottish Green Party MSPs
For
- Ariane Burgess
- Maggie Chapman
- Ross Greer
- Patrick Harvie
- Gillian Mackay
- Mark Ruskell
- Lorna Slater
Independent MSPs
Against
- Jeremy Balfour
- Foysol Choudhury
- Pam Duncan-Glancy
- Fergus Ewing
- John Mason
- Ash Regan
Did not vote
- Colin Smyth
Liberal Democrat MSPs
For
- Alex Cole-Hamilton
- Jamie Greene
- Liam McArthur
- Willie Rennie
Against
- Beatrice Wishart
Reform UK MSPs
For
- Graham Simpson
Presiding officer
Did not vote
- Alison Johnstone
Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward
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