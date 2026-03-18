How every MSP voted on the Assisted Dying Bill

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The Bill fell with 57 MSPs in favour and 69 votes against

Scottish Parliament debating chamber at Holyrood

The Scottish Parliament has voted against proposals to legalise assisted dying. The vote took place on 17 March and saw 57 members vote in favour of the Assisted Dying Bill, 69 vote against it, and one abstain. Two MSPs did not vote.

A majority of SNP MSPs voted in favour of the Bill, with a majority of Tory and Labour MSPs voting against it. The only party in the Scottish Parliament to vote in a uniform way was the Scottish Greens, with all 7 MSPs voting in favour of the Bill.

This is the full breakdown of how everyone MSP voted on the Bill.

SNP MSPs

For

  • George Adam
  • Karen Adam
  • Tom Arthur
  • Colin Beattie
  • Siobhian Brown
  • Stephanie Callaghan
  • Willie Coffey
  • Graeme Dey
  • Natalie Don-Innes
  • James Dornan
  • Jackie Dunbar
  • Jim Fairlie
  • Joe FitzPatrick
  • Kenneth Gibson
  • Jenny Gilruth
  • Christine Grahame
  • Emma Harper
  • Fiona Hyslop
  • Bill Kidd
  • Richard Lochhead
  • Gordon MacDonald
  • Rona Mackay
  • Ben Macpherson
  • Gillian Martin
  • Ivan McKee
  • Paul McLennan
  • Jenni Minto
  • Angus Robertson
  • Shona Robison
  • Shirley-Anne Somerville
  • Kaukab Stewart
  • Kevin Stewart
  • Michelle Thomson
  • Maree Todd
  • David Torrance
  • Evelyn Tweed
  • Elena Whitham

Against

  • Clare Adamson
  • Alasdair Allan
  • Keith Brown
  • Angela Constance
  • Bob Doris
  • Annabelle Ewing
  • Kate Forbes
  • Mairi Gougeon
  • Clare Haughey
  • Jamie Hepburn
  • Fulton MacGregor
  • Ruth Maguire
  • Michael Matheson
  • Màiri McAllan
  • Stuart McMillan
  • Marie McNair
  • Audrey Nicoll
  • Emma Roddick
  • Collette Stevenson
  • Nicola Sturgeon
  • John Swinney
  • Humza Yousaf

Abstained

  • Neil Gray

Tory SNPs

For

  • Alexander Burnett
  • Jackson Carlaw
  • Dr Sandesh Gulhane
  • Rachael Hamilton
  • Liam Kerr
  • Douglas Lumsden

Against

  • Miles Briggs
  • Finlay Carson
  • Sharon Dowey
  • Tim Eagle
  • Russell Findlay
  • Murdo Fraser
  • Meghan Gallacher
  • Maurice Golden
  • Dr Pam Gosal MBE
  • Jamie Halcro Johnston
  • Craig Hoy
  • Stephen Kerr
  • Roz McCall
  • Edward Mountain
  • Oliver Mundell
  • Douglas Ross
  • Liz Smith
  • Alexander Stewart
  • Sue Webber
  • Annie Wells
  • Tess White
  • Brian Whittle

Labour MSPs

For

  • Katy Clark
  • Monica Lennon
  • Carol Mochan

Against

  • Jackie Baillie
  • Claire Baker
  • Neil Bibby
  • Sarah Boyack
  • Rhoda Grant
  • Mark Griffin
  • Daniel Johnson
  • Richard Leonard
  • Michael Marra
  • Pauline McNeill
  • Paul O’Kane
  • Alex Rowley
  • Davy Russell
  • Anas Sarwar
  • Paul Sweeney
  • Mercedes Villalba
  • Martin Whitfield

Scottish Green Party MSPs

For

  • Ariane Burgess
  • Maggie Chapman
  • Ross Greer
  • Patrick Harvie
  • Gillian Mackay
  • Mark Ruskell
  • Lorna Slater

Independent MSPs

Against

  • Jeremy Balfour
  • Foysol Choudhury
  • Pam Duncan-Glancy
  • Fergus Ewing
  • John Mason
  • Ash Regan

Did not vote

  • Colin Smyth

Liberal Democrat MSPs

For

  • Alex Cole-Hamilton
  • Jamie Greene
  • Liam McArthur
  • Willie Rennie

Against

  • Beatrice Wishart

Reform UK MSPs

For

  • Graham Simpson

Presiding officer

Did not vote

  • Alison Johnstone

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Related posts:

  1. Here is how every MP voted on the Assisted Dying Bill
  2. How every MP voted on the Assisted Dying Bill
  3. REVEALED: New poll shows what the public think about Assisted Dying Bill
  4. Assisted Dying Bill: How Labour cabinet members intend to vote
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