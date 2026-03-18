How every MSP voted on the Assisted Dying Bill

The Bill fell with 57 MSPs in favour and 69 votes against

The Scottish Parliament has voted against proposals to legalise assisted dying. The vote took place on 17 March and saw 57 members vote in favour of the Assisted Dying Bill, 69 vote against it, and one abstain. Two MSPs did not vote.

A majority of SNP MSPs voted in favour of the Bill, with a majority of Tory and Labour MSPs voting against it. The only party in the Scottish Parliament to vote in a uniform way was the Scottish Greens, with all 7 MSPs voting in favour of the Bill.

This is the full breakdown of how everyone MSP voted on the Bill.

SNP MSPs

For

George Adam

Karen Adam

Tom Arthur

Colin Beattie

Siobhian Brown

Stephanie Callaghan

Willie Coffey

Graeme Dey

Natalie Don-Innes

James Dornan

Jackie Dunbar

Jim Fairlie

Joe FitzPatrick

Kenneth Gibson

Jenny Gilruth

Christine Grahame

Emma Harper

Fiona Hyslop

Bill Kidd

Richard Lochhead

Gordon MacDonald

Rona Mackay

Ben Macpherson

Gillian Martin

Ivan McKee

Paul McLennan

Jenni Minto

Angus Robertson

Shona Robison

Shirley-Anne Somerville

Kaukab Stewart

Kevin Stewart

Michelle Thomson

Maree Todd

David Torrance

Evelyn Tweed

Elena Whitham

Against

Clare Adamson

Alasdair Allan

Keith Brown

Angela Constance

Bob Doris

Annabelle Ewing

Kate Forbes

Mairi Gougeon

Clare Haughey

Jamie Hepburn

Fulton MacGregor

Ruth Maguire

Michael Matheson

Màiri McAllan

Stuart McMillan

Marie McNair

Audrey Nicoll

Emma Roddick

Collette Stevenson

Nicola Sturgeon

John Swinney

Humza Yousaf

Abstained

Neil Gray

Tory SNPs

For

Alexander Burnett

Jackson Carlaw

Dr Sandesh Gulhane

Rachael Hamilton

Liam Kerr

Douglas Lumsden

Against

Miles Briggs

Finlay Carson

Sharon Dowey

Tim Eagle

Russell Findlay

Murdo Fraser

Meghan Gallacher

Maurice Golden

Dr Pam Gosal MBE

Jamie Halcro Johnston

Craig Hoy

Stephen Kerr

Roz McCall

Edward Mountain

Oliver Mundell

Douglas Ross

Liz Smith

Alexander Stewart

Sue Webber

Annie Wells

Tess White

Brian Whittle

Labour MSPs

For

Katy Clark

Monica Lennon

Carol Mochan

Against

Jackie Baillie

Claire Baker

Neil Bibby

Sarah Boyack

Rhoda Grant

Mark Griffin

Daniel Johnson

Richard Leonard

Michael Marra

Pauline McNeill

Paul O’Kane

Alex Rowley

Davy Russell

Anas Sarwar

Paul Sweeney

Mercedes Villalba

Martin Whitfield

Scottish Green Party MSPs

For

Ariane Burgess

Maggie Chapman

Ross Greer

Patrick Harvie

Gillian Mackay

Mark Ruskell

Lorna Slater

Independent MSPs

Against

Jeremy Balfour

Foysol Choudhury

Pam Duncan-Glancy

Fergus Ewing

John Mason

Ash Regan

Did not vote

Colin Smyth

Liberal Democrat MSPs

For

Alex Cole-Hamilton

Jamie Greene

Liam McArthur

Willie Rennie

Against

Beatrice Wishart

Reform UK MSPs

For

Graham Simpson

Presiding officer

Did not vote

Alison Johnstone

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward