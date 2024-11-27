REVEALED: New poll shows what the public think about Assisted Dying Bill

While MPs continue to make up their minds on whether to support the legislation, new polling has revealed what the public think about it.

The private members’ bill on assisted dying is due to have its second reading in parliament on Friday 29 November. The legislation, which has sparked intense debate in Westminster would allow adults who are terminally ill with less than six months to live take their own life at the time of their choosing.

MPs will be given a free vote on the legislation, meaning they won’t be instructed on how to vote by their parties.

While MPs continue to make up their minds on whether to support the legislation, new polling has revealed what the public think about it.

According to the poll from JL Partners, 65 per cent of the public back legalising assisted dying. That’s compared to just 13 per cent who oppose it.

While that’s a huge majority in favour of changing the law, 64% said they would prioritise improving palliative care over new end-of-life legislation.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Diliff – Creative Commons