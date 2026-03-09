Majority of Britons describe themselves as anti-Trump, poll finds

It is unsurprising that a majority of Brits describe themselves as anti-Trump given that he has repeatedly criticised the UK.

A clear majority of Britons describe themselves as anti-Trump, a new poll has found, as the U.S. President continues to criticise the UK for not following his chaotic policies.

According to the poll, carried out by YouGov, 67% of Britons describe themselves as anti-Trump, with Reform UK voters the only group more likely to be pro-Trump than anti.

Trump has recently launched strikes against Iran which has caused regional turmoil, a decision that Prime Minister Keir Starmer has distanced himself from, saying UK troops would not be involved unless there was a clear legal basis.

A recent poll also found that 49% of Britons are opposed to US military action against Iran, compared to 28% who support the attacks.

It is unsurprising that a majority of Brits describe themselves as anti-Trump given that he has repeatedly criticised the UK.

Last year, Trump claimed that NATO troops, which included British soldiers, ‘stayed a little back, a little off the front lines’ in Afghanistan.

According to official UK figures, 405 of the 457 British casualties who died in Afghanistan were killed in hostile military action. Trump’s comments led to widespread condemnation.

