Welsh Labour leader Eluned Morgan backs Keir Starmer’s future as prime minister

The Welsh first minister has finally broken her silence

Welsh Labour leader Eluned Morgan has backed Keir Starmer to stay as prime minister, after Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar called for him to resign yesterday.

The Welsh first minister remained silent yesterday evening following Sarwar’s statement.

In a statement issued this morning, Morgan broke her silence, saying: “I support the prime minister in the job he was elected to do.”

Morgan said she had concerns about Mandelson’s appointment as British ambassador to the US “because of the company he kept”.

She said that “that failure must be acknowledged and confronted honestly”.

However, Morgan said that she judges any prime minister “by a simple test: whether they deliver for Wales”.

“I have been clear with Keir about what Wales needs. Action on the cost of living, investment in our economy and infrastructure, and a continued commitment to stronger devolution,” she added.

She said her focus “remains on leading Wales with integrity and delivering real change for people here”.

If the polls are anything to go by, Labour looks set to face heavy losses in the upcoming Senedd elections.

A recent YouGov poll of voting intentions for the May Senedd elections puts Plaid Cymru in the lead on 37%, followed by Reform on 23% and the Greens on 13%, with Labour, currently the largest party in the Senedd, trailing in joint fourth place with the Tories on 10%.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward