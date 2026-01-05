Prime Minister Keir Starmer says he stands with Greenland after Trump threatens to take it over

"I stand with her. She's right about the future of Greenland."

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has backed the Danish Prime Minister over the future of Greenland, after President Trump again suggested the US could take it over.

Trump’s comments came after he used military force in Venezuela to capture its President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. The Trump administration attacked Venezuela on Saturday, saying that the US will now “run” Venezuela until a “safe, proper and judicious transition” can be ensured. The US president has also said US oil companies would also fix Venezuela’s “broken infrastructure” and “start making money for the country”.

Despite senior Democrats criticising the administration’s actions in Venezuela, Trump and his allies have said that Maduro has engaged in state-sponsored drug trafficking with its support of notorious gangs.

Maduro is charged with narco-terrorism, cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices.

Others have condemned Trump’s actions as a violation of international law and fear that the President could use brute military force to secure his demands on other countries too.

Following the US’s capture of the Venezuelan president, Trump has reiterated his desire to take Greenland, saying: “We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security, and Denmark is not going to be able to do it.”

In a statement issued on Sunday, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said: “It makes absolutely no sense to talk about the US needing to take over Greenland.

“The US has no right to annex any of the three countries in ​the Danish Kingdom.”

Ms Frederiksen continued: “I would therefore strongly urge the ‌US to stop the threats against a historically close ally and against another country and another people, who have very clearly ​said that they are not for sale.”

Now Starmer has backed the stance of the Danish PM, saying: “Let me be really clear about Greenland – the future for Greenland is for Greenland, the Kingdom of Denmark.

“Denmark is a close European ally, a close NATO ally. And the future therefore has to be for Greenland, for the Kingdom of Denmark, and only for Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark.”

Asked if he agreed with the Danish PM’s words, Starmer said: “I stand with her. She’s right about the future of Greenland.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward