Breaking: Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar calls for Keir Starmer to resign

Ahead of the Holyrood elections in May, Sarwar said the leadership in Downing Street is too much of a distraction and has to change

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar called an emergency press conference this afternoon, where he said “the leadership in Downing Street has to change”.

Ahead of the Holyrood elections in May, the Glasgow MSP said he wasn’t willing to sacrifice the NHS, schools, towns, cities and villages to a third decade of SNP rule.

Sarwar said “That’s why the distraction needs to end and the leadership in Downing Street has to change.”

Sarwar added: “This is not easy and it’s not without pain, as I have a genuine friendship with Keir Starmer,” but he said that his “first priority” and “first loyalty” is to Scotland.

He said that Starmer’s government has achieved many “good things”, but that “no one knows them and no one can hear them because they’re being drowned out”.

Asked who he wanted to replace Starmer, he said “I am not supporting or backing any alternative or any candidate”. Sarwar said it was for the UK Cabinet, Downing Street and the Labour Party “to decide any process”.

Sarwar said he had spoken with the prime minister earlier today before making his statement. The Scottish Labour leader said: “I think It’s safe to say that he and I disagreed”.

Sarwar expressed confidence in Starmer as recently as last Thursday. Asked what had changed since then, Sarwar said “the issues are much broader now” and that “there have been too many incidences where the wrong judgement calls have been made”.

Downing Street has put out a statement saying the prime minister plans to stay in office.

The statement says: “He has a clear five-year mandate from the British people to deliver change, and that is what he will do.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward