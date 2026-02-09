Breaking: Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar calls for Keir Starmer to resign

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Left Foot Forward

Ahead of the Holyrood elections in May, Sarwar said the leadership in Downing Street is too much of a distraction and has to change

Anas Sarwar has said the prime minister needs to step down

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar called an emergency press conference this afternoon, where he said “the leadership in Downing Street has to change”.

Ahead of the Holyrood elections in May, the Glasgow MSP said he wasn’t willing to sacrifice the NHS, schools, towns, cities and villages to a third decade of SNP rule. 

Sarwar said “That’s why the distraction needs to end and the leadership in Downing Street has to change.”

Sarwar added: “This is not easy and it’s not without pain, as I have a genuine friendship with Keir Starmer,” but he said that his “first priority” and “first loyalty” is to Scotland. 

He said that Starmer’s government has achieved many “good things”, but that “no one knows them and no one can hear them because they’re being drowned out”. 

Asked who he wanted to replace Starmer, he said “I am not supporting or backing any alternative or any candidate”. Sarwar said it was for the UK Cabinet, Downing Street and the Labour Party “to decide any process”.

Sarwar said he had spoken with the prime minister earlier today before making his statement. The Scottish Labour leader said: “I think It’s safe to say that he and I disagreed”. 

Sarwar expressed confidence in Starmer as recently as last Thursday. Asked what had changed since then, Sarwar said “the issues are much broader now” and that “there have been too many incidences where the wrong judgement calls have been made”. 

Downing Street has put out a statement saying the prime minister plans to stay in office.

The statement says: “He has a clear five-year mandate from the British people to deliver change, and that is what he will do.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward

Related posts:

  1. Reform UK accused of ‘blatant racism’ against Scottish Labour Leader Anas Sarwar in by-election ad
  2. Anas Sarwar calls Nigel Farage a ‘pathetic, poisonous little man’ as he hits out at Reform leader
  3. Anas Sarwar tears into Reform UK’s Malcolm Offord on Question Time
  4. Journalist vociferously challenges Nigel Farage for making false claims about Anas Sarwar
Comments are closed.