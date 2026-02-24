Unison slams Reform for ‘disastrous plans’ to scrap employment rights 

“The millionaires calling the shots in Reform don’t think those putting in a hard day’s graft deserve basic rights or fair pay."

Unison, which is one of the country’s largest trade unions, has slammed Reform UK and said Nigel Farage’s party is no friend of working people, after the party pledged to scrap employment rights if elected to office.

Deputy leader Richard Tice will today unveil the plans in a major speech setting out the party’s approach to growing the economy.

Tice will pledge to bring in a Great Repeal Bill to scrap new employment rights rules introduced by Labour, as well as pledging to get rid of the government’s pledge to achieve Net Zero by 2050 and improved rights for renters.

Labour chair Anna Turley said: “Reform have formally declared war on British workers. Nigel Farage and his cronies want to rip up hard-won workers’ rights on parental leave, sick pay, and would cut up to a million clean energy jobs in the process.”

The Employment Rights Bill introduced by the Labour government gives workers day one rights, bans zero hour contracts, and makes it easier for workers to campaign for better pay and conditions.

Commenting on Reform’s proposals, UNISON general secretary Andrea Egan said: “The mask’s off. Reform UK has shown what it really thinks of working people.



“The millionaires calling the shots in Reform don’t think those putting in a hard day’s graft deserve basic rights or fair pay.



“The party’s out-of-touch MPs have consistently voted against every measure to improve fairness and rights at work.



“But these new changes are popular with the public and could improve the lives of millions. Scrapping them would be a huge mistake.”

Reform also plans to introduce inferior pensions for council staff.



“Attacking the pensions of council staff is a disastrous move. Employees would be denied a secure retirement income and it would worsen the recruitment crisis in local government”, said Egan.



“Whether it’s targeting low-paid staff or demonising anyone from overseas, Reform has little interest in helping workers or strengthening public services.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

