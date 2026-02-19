Keir Starmer slams Reform’s plans to scrap Equalities Act as anti-British and shocking

'This is decades of protection, it goes to basic values, one of which is should women be treated as equal as men'

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has slammed Reform’s plans to axe the Equalities Act as “shocking” and anti-British.

It comes after Suella Braverman, who recently defected to Reform and is the party’s new education, skills and equalities spokeswoman, said that Britain is being ‘ripped apart by diversity, equality and inclusion’. The Equality Act is a key piece of legislation that prevents against discrimination in Britain.

The Equality Act 2010 is a UK law that legally protects people from discrimination, harassment, and victimisation in the workplace and wider society.

The act prevents discrimination against those with protected characteristics, including: age, disability, gender reassignment, marital status, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief, sex and sexual orientation.

Braverman described protected characteristics as being “pernicious” and “divisive” and pledged to repeal the act on the first day of a Reform government.

The Prime Minister slammed the plans as “shocking” and un-British, warning legislation that has provided decades of protection for women would be ripped up.

During an appearance on BBC Breakfast, the Prime Minister said: “This is decades of protection, it goes to basic values, one of which is should women be treated as equal as men. That is core. That is British. That is something that was fought for and for Reform to say no more, under them we are to go back to old days when women not treated equally … I shudder to think what women think of anyone who wants to rip up that proposition.”

