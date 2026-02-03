Steve Bannon boasted about Farage ties in emails with Epstein

This comes as a photo shows Reform's Gorton and Denton by-election candidate Matt Goodwin posing with Steve Bannon last year

Former Donald Trump advisor Steve Bannon claimed in messages to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein that he had been made an advisor to Nigel Farage.

This comes as an image has surfaced of Bannon posing for a photo in January 2025 with a smiling Matt Goodwin, the candidate for Farage’s Reform UK in the crucial Gorton and Denton by-election this month.

The messages, sent in March 2018, show Bannon discussing plans to meet Epstein in Paris after speaking at a Front National conference in Lille, where Marine Le Pen was attempting to relaunch her party.

Responding to Bannon’s speech, Epstein wrote: “Very well done, congratulations!”.

Bannon went on to boast that he was now an “advisor to Front [Nationale]; [Matteo] Salvini’s far-right League party, Alternative fur Deutschland (AfD) in Germany, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Farage in Britain.

He says “next May is European Parliament elections— we can go from 92!seats to 200— shut down any crypto legislation or anything else we want”.

Epstein replied: “Roger that”.

Bannon is a bitcoin investor who has described cryptocurrency as “disruptive populism”, stating that “control of the currency, is control of everything”.

In 2017 and 2018, Farage had discussions with Bannon about fronting a far-right European group led by him.

This comes as a resurfaced photo taken in January 2025 shows Matt Goodwin, Reform UK’s candidate in this month’s Gorton and Denton by-election, posing with Bannon.

Goodwin, a former GB News presenter and academic, wrote on Substack that he had “joined a meeting with the leaders of Europe’s anti-establishment parties” in Washington DC.

He added that he attended Nigel Farage’s “Stars and Stripes” party at the Hay-Adams Hotel, which he said was “packed with countless American and British politicians and donors”, and described “one of my most interesting discussions” at another event hosted by Bannon.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward