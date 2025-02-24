Labour activist rinses Nigel Farage and Steve Bannon live on GB News leaving ex-Tory MP squirming

'Nigel's quick to sit down with Bannon, and rant about the globalist elite, but when Bannon's Sieg Heiling like it's 1939, he's quieter than a pub with no beer.'

GB News recently hosted a debate on whether Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party is dangerous. The debate pitted the former Tory MP and now Reform UK member Andrea Jenkyns against the Labour activist Chris Worrall.

Asked whether Reform is dangerous, Worrall opened his comments by saying: “Nigel [Farage]’s quick to sit down with [Steve] Bannon, and rant about the globalist elite, but when Bannon’s Sieg Heiling like it’s 1939, he’s quieter than a pub with no beer.

“I mean, this is Steve Bannon, the Steve Bannon who called for the beheading of Fauci and an FBI Director, or [to] put their heads on pikes back in 2020, subsequently banned from YouTube. I mean if that’s not dangerous, I don’t know what is.”

Jenkyns brushed off Worrall’s comments by dismissing Farage and Bannon’s links as simply being ‘at the same conference’ before accusing the Labour Government of being dangerous.

Worrall later went on to talk about Reform’s economic policies in the context of the party being dangerous. He said: “At the end of the day, Reform’s economic nationalism is a disaster. We’re seeing how that’s playing out with Trump in the US – they’ve got the biggest stock market crash in ages, consumer confidence on the floor since 1995, and I think they’ve got long term inflation spiralling out of control. The cutthroat capitalism of Reform is not going to work.”

Rather than defending her own party’s positions, Jenkyns once again attacked the Labour government, at one point accusing trade unions of being ‘in charge’ of the government. You might wonder why she’s not that keen to defend Reform…

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward