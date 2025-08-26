Nigel Farage’s vow to scrap Human Rights Act leads to stark warnings about how it would undermine all of our rights

"The Human Rights Act protects everyone. Including you. He wrecked your economy with brexit, don't let him wreck your freedoms with this.”

Our hard fought for rights could be under threat if Reform wins the next election, after its leader Nigel Farage vowed to scrap the Human Rights Act, so that he can deal with small boat crossings.

During a press conference earlier today, Farage pledged to leave the European Convention on Human Rights, scrap the Human Rights Act, and vowed to deport all illegal immigrants, saying that even women and children would be detained. As part of his policy offer, he also said he would be fine with Britain funding despotic regimes in Iran and Afghanistan, in order to negotiate return agreements to take refugees fleeing their regimes.

His pledge to scrap the Human Rights Act has resulted in widespread condemnation, with progressives warning that it would have disastrous consequences for all of our human rights.

Labour MP Stella Creasy posted on X: “Farage says trust in politicians never been lower, so his answer is to remove the protection you have from Governments abusing your rights.

“The Human Rights Act protects everyone. Including you. He wrecked your economy with brexit, don’t let him wreck your freedoms with this.”

Peter Stefanovic posted on X: “The ECHR has protected British people from abuses of power by its own government. Will Nigel Farage be mentioning that fact today when he announces his proposals for mass deportations, Prison camps, leaving the European Convention on Human Rights & scrapping the Human Rights Act, quitting the Refugee Convention and the UN Convention against Torture?”

Peter Tatchell also condemned Farage’s proposals, posting on X: “Nigel Farage would begin mass deportations of migrants & refugees, including children

“He would send them back to countries where they could face torture & execution

“He wants to tear up the Human Rights Act, which protects us all against state repression.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward