Reform MP refuses to reject Tommy Robinson’s endorsement

Pochin said people “can endorse who they want.”

In a sign of just how far-right Reform are and what kind of values they hold, one of its MPs has refused to reject the endorsement of far-right thug Tommy Robinson of the party in an upcoming by-election.

Far-right thug Robinson endorsed Reform’s Matthew Goodwin, posting “vote for Matt” on X in reference to GB News presenter and former academic Goodwin who the party announced as its candidate for the Gorton and Denton by-election.

Following Robinson’s endorsement of Goodwin, Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the politics of ‘poisonous division’.

During an appearance on LBC this week, Sarah Pochin was asked by Labour MP Gordon McKee about Robinson’s endorsement and whether she would ‘disavow’ them.

Pochin said people “can endorse who they want.”

“He’s literally a white supremacist,” Mckee said, before Pochon replied: “We cannot stop anybody endorsing us.”

He then asked Pochin once more to say that Reform didn’t want Robinson’s endorsement, which she refused to answer.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward